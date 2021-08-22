Search our Archive

22/08/2021

Offaly swimming pool to re-open this week under new management

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

An Offaly swimming pool will reopen on Monday August 23 under new management.

Pearse Reynolds took on the job at Clara Swimming Pool four weeks ago having succeeded Michael Keating who retired after many years managing the facility.

Pearse grew up in Rahan but as a child and young adult did all her swimming in Clara pool. She also remembers doing her homework there after school.

She has a wealth of experience behind her and runs her own PULSE Clinics, PULSE standing for Positive Universal Learning Swim Education.

In addition she is a Level 3 Coach with Swim Ireland, a Level 2 Coach with Swim Ireland Open Water, Level 2 teacher with Swim Ireland and is a member of International Swim Coaches Association.

Clara pool has been closed for the past 18 months due to Covid and Pearse is hoping to get the pool back up and running with winter training.

Clara Swimming Pool is a registered training centre with both the Royal Lifesaving Society and Swim Ireland.

