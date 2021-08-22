Search our Archive

22/08/2021

Offaly community mourns the death local man who will be greatly missed

Offaly fishing community mourn the death of club chairman

The late Pauric Kelly

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

The fishing community in Offaly and elsewhere in the country is mourning the death of Edenderry stalwart Pauric Kelly after an illness.

Edenderry Coarse Angling Cub said: "It’s with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our Club chairman Pauric Kelly.

"Pauric was one of the original founders of our club in the late 1980s. He put everything into the club and promoting fishing in the town of Edenderry.

"The highlight of the club's season was always the three and two day festivals held in June and July every year.

"Pauric would be planning for these festivals all year round and many a great presentation night was had after these festivals.

"Pauric will be greatly missed by all of us at Edenderry coarse angling club."

Pauric was laid to rest on Friday

New tourist attraction in Tullamore in doubt over concerns it could 'endanger public safety'

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media