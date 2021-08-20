New cases of Covid-19 increased significantly in two areas in Offaly in the last week

The latest figures detailing the number Covid-19 cases in each local electoral area in Offaly show that new cases have increased significantly in two areas of the county while increasing marginally in the third.

The latest county Covid-19 case numbers are from August 3 to August 16.

The number of new cases in the Birr Area has increased significantly in the last week. It again has the highest number of new cases in the county. Latest figures from the HSE show that there were 130 new cases in the last two weeks in the area compared to 83 in the preceding 14 days. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the area is now up to 510.3 cases per 100,000.

According to the figures from the HSE, the number of new cases has risen again in the Tullamore Area in the last two weeks. There were 116 new cases this week compared to just 69 in the previous 14 days. The 14 Day incidence Rate for the Tullamore Area has risen to 397.8 cases per 100,000 from 236.6 cases per 100,000 last week.

The Edenderry Area has seen a marginal increase in new cases this week after dropping the previous week. There were 71 new cases in area in the last 14 days compared to 59 in the previous two weeks. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the Edenderry Area now stands at 304.4 cases per 100,000.

The number of patients hospitalised with Covid-19 at Tullamore Hospital has also increased this week but still remains comparatively low. As of Thursday evening, there were seven patients hospitalised in Tullamore who have tested positive for the virus.

The 14 Day Incidence Rate for Ireland stands at 493.2 cases per 100,000.