Faithful exiles in Dublin run golf classic for Offaly GAA County Board
A GROUP of Offaly exiles in Dublin have come together to run a big golf classic for the Offaly GAA County Board.
This fundraiser will be mainly targeting businesses in Dublin and greater Dublin area. The golf classic will be held in Palmestown House in Johnstown, Kildare on October 15. This will become an annual event and hopefully provide a substantial cheque to the county board on a yearly basis. The golf this year will be a scramble with timesheet almost full. There are a spots left and for information ring 0866189857.
With a new mood of optimism about the future of Offaly GAA, the exiles have decided to come together and help out the County Board. It also co-incides with the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Offaly Association in Dublin.
Pictured at the launch of the Offaly Association in Dublin inaugural golf classic in Doheny and Nesbitt's on Thursday were front row, Tom Mangan, Jennifer Guinan, Donal Cunningham. Back row, Paul Rouse, Liam Fleury, Liam Hogan, Lockey Murphy and Des Fleury. Missing were Noel Tynan, Fintan Lawlor, Aidan McCormack and John Nealon.
