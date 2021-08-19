Woman in 'serious' condition in hospital after three car crash in the Midlands

A woman is in a serious condition in hospital after a three car collision earlier today
A woman is in a serious condition in hospital this evening following a three car collision in the Midlands today.
The woman, who is in her 50s, was airlifted to Tallaght Hospital after three cars on the main road between Longford and Drumlish earlier today just before 3pm.
A second female, who was driving one of the other cars involved, was taken by ambulance to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore for her injuries.
A third woman and passengers of the third car were treated at the scene.
The road itself is still closed with local diversions in place as garda forensic officers carry out an examination of the scene.
