19/08/2021

After the excitement of Croke Park Shane Lowry back in action in FedEx Cup playoffs

After having a front row seat to watch the Offaly U-20s win the All-Ireland title in Croke Park last week, Shane Lowry is back in action today at The Northern Trust, the first leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs on the PGA Tour. 

The top 125 players on the PGA Tour make the playoffs which take place over three weeks starting today with The Northern Trust at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey.

The top 70 players move on to the BMW Championship next week with only the top 30 reaching the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Shane is currently in 66th going into this week's event and will need a good result to insure his place in the BMW Championship next week with points quadrupled for the playoffs.

However he is sure to be inspired by the efforts of the Offaly U-20s as he tees off this afternoon. He tees off at 5.11pm Irish time alongside Martin Laird and Mackenzie Hughes. 

