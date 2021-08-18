Is there better weather on the way? - Ireland weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann is for the weather to continue mostly cloudy through the week with outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

It will be cool at first, but becoming a little warmer over the weekend , with showers or longer spells of rain and a risk of heavy, thundery downpours.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for the day to start mostly cloudy with patchy light rain and drizzle, primarily over the northern half of the country. During the late afternoon and evening some sunshine will break through, ahead of more general rain which will move into the southwest during the evening. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees generally, but slightly cooler in the northwest, in light to moderate westerly breezes.

Outbreaks of rain over Munster will extend northeastwards on Wednesday night though some northern areas will hold mostly dry with just a little patchy rain and drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees over the northern half of the country, 10 to 14 degrees further south. Light variable breezes will allow mist and fog patches to form.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for the weather to be largely cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, but some bright spells will develop in places. Highest temperatures 17 to 20 degrees in mainly light variable breezes.

A mainly dry night to start on Thursday night, with just patchy rain and drizzle, but more persistent rain will move into the southwest towards dawn. Mild with temperatures not falling below 12 to 14 degrees in light breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann is for a wet day with outbreaks of rain extending to all areas by the afternoon, turning heavy at times, especially in the southwest and west, with a risk of thundery downpours. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees in light to moderate southeasterly winds, turning fresher on exposed coasts.

According to Met Eireann, there will be further spells of rain at times on Saturday, heavy and possibly thundery in places, especially in parts of Munster. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in light to moderate southeasterly winds.

Showers or longer spells of rain will continue through the day on Sunday, heavy at times with the risk of isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 18 to 20 degrees in light northeasterly or variable breezes.

According to Met Eireann it will become more settled into next week with a good deal of dry weather. Temperatures will pick up with highs widely in the low twenties.