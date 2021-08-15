Number of road closures planned in Offaly this week with road works taking place

There will be road closures at a number of locations across Offaly this week with road works being carried out by Offaly County Council

Starting on Monday, works will commence at The Green in Birr. The closure will be in operation from time-to-time on an as-required basis over a number of months, and will be necessary in order to facilitate street enhancement works on The Green.

On Tuesday and Wednesday this week, the R491 at Knockearl, Cloughjordan will be closed for works with local traffic diversions will be in place.

The R490 at Cullenwaine, Moneygall will be closed on Monday for works and the R441-3 Road At Ballynamona will be closed from 8am on Monday until 6pm on Friday for works.

And finally, the L-1019-1 at Clonearl (towards Batman) will be closed from Monday through Wednesday.

Click on the links below for more details on each of the road closures.

Offaly County Council says it regrets abny inconvenience caused to road users during the works.

Road Closure R-439 The Green, Birr from August 16th as required from time to time to allow for street enhancement works



Offaly County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused by these essential works



ℹ️ https://t.co/JjIYN2sR44 for more#YourCouncil #RoadWorks #Birr pic.twitter.com/Ay23BFqX3w — Offaly County Council (@offalycoco) August 11, 2021

Road Closure R491 Knockearl, Cloughjordan 17th-18th August



Local traffic diversions will be in place.



ℹ️https://t.co/gnUMEo674s for map of diversion route



Offaly County Council regrets any inconvenience caused to road users pic.twitter.com/Y77pdRSRHo — Offaly County Council (@offalycoco) August 15, 2021

Road Closure R490 Cullenwaine, Moneygall, Monday 16th August



Local traffic diversions will be in place.



ℹ️https://t.co/eaFo74hLm6 for map of diversion routes



Offaly County Council regrets any inconvenience caused to road users pic.twitter.com/q9VNUdhoY8 — Offaly County Council (@offalycoco) August 15, 2021

Road Works :R441-3 Road At Ballynamona CLOSED: From 8AM Monday 16th August- 6PM Friday 23rd August



Offaly County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused by these essential works



ℹ️ https://t.co/GxxBnuixAz for more and map of diversion routes#YourCouncil #RoadWorks pic.twitter.com/N1gTr4H5m9 — Offaly County Council (@offalycoco) August 15, 2021