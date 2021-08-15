15/08/2021

Number of road closures planned in Offaly this week with road works taking place

There will be road closures at a number of locations across Offaly this week with road works being carried out by Offaly County Council

Starting on Monday, works will commence at The Green in Birr. The closure will be in operation from time-to-time on an as-required basis over a number of months, and will be necessary in order to facilitate street enhancement works on The Green.

On Tuesday and Wednesday this week, the R491 at Knockearl, Cloughjordan will be closed for works with local traffic diversions will be in place.

The R490 at Cullenwaine, Moneygall will be closed on Monday for works and the R441-3 Road At Ballynamona will be closed from 8am on Monday until 6pm on Friday for works.

And finally, the L-1019-1 at Clonearl (towards Batman) will be closed from Monday through Wednesday. 

Click on the links below for more details on each of the road closures.

Offaly County Council says it regrets abny inconvenience caused to road users during the works.

