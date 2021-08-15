WATCH: Jack Bryant's crucial goal for Offaly in the All-Ireland U-20 Final
Offaly won the All-Ireland U-20 Fottball Final this afternoon defeating Roscommon by 1-14 to 1-11.
Offaly had to hold off a late surge from the Connacht side to claim the title.
The crucial score was Jack Bryant's goal after 49 minutes and what a finish it was. There was no stopping this one!!!!!
#ROSvOFF 49 nóim— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) August 15, 2021
Ros Comáin 0-09
Uíbh Fhailí 1-13
CÚL den chéad scoth ag Jack Bryant
What a goal !! @Offaly_GAA @EirGrid @GAA_BEO #GAA #GAABEO
BEO/LIVE AR @TG4TV pic.twitter.com/5ZZvpdY4Gb
MORE TO FOLLOW!
