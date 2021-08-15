Flannery on fire as Offaly secure senior status with impressive win

Two goals in less than a minute just before the second-half water break broke the Down resistance while Siobhán Flannery scored four as Offaly secured All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship status by a score of 5-12 to 1-16 at Kingspan Breffni.

Flannery pounced on an error to grab her third goal in the 46th minute and from the puckout, Mairéad Teehan breached the porous Down defence once more, to suddenly open up a nine-point gap at 4-10 to 0-13.

Down will now play Westmeath next weekend, with the loser making the drop to the intermediate grade for 2022.

The margin was certainly a little tough on the Mourne women, and particularly the excellent Niamh Mallon, as they began both halves well but they had no answer to the ruthless nature of Offaly in front of the posts when presented with major opportunities.

In contrast, Michaela Morkan and Triona McDonald were among those to make sure that the threatening duo of Mallon and Sara-Louise Graffin were unable to fashion a real goal chance and it was too late when Down did finally raise a green flag.

Down burst out of the traps and after conceding the first score to Sara Walshe, struck the next five points, Mallon proving particularly influential. Two goals in seven minutes by Flannery rocked Down on their heels though and Susan Earner’s team led by 2-6 to 0-8 at half-time.

Flannery pointed a free straight after the resumption but Down had the next three points, a Cassie Fitzpatrick score followed by a converted free by Mallon and then a wondrous effort from play by the Portaferry sharpshooter.

The increasing rain made it more difficult but with senior safety on the line, nothing was kept in the locker. Flannery and Mallon exchanged pointed frees but then came that two-goal blitz and the game was over.

Down gave it their all but it was Flannery who had the final say with her fourth goal and Offaly can breathe easy.