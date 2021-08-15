15/08/2021

Search our Archive

Flannery on fire as Offaly secure senior status with impressive win

Flannery on fire as Offaly secure senior status with impressive win

Flannery on fire as Offaly secure senior status with impressive win

Reporter:

Daragh Ó Conchúir

Two goals in less than a minute just before the second-half water break broke the Down resistance while Siobhán Flannery scored four as Offaly secured All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship status by a score of 5-12 to 1-16 at Kingspan Breffni. 

Flannery pounced on an error to grab her third goal in the 46th minute and from the puckout, Mairéad Teehan breached the porous Down defence once more, to suddenly open up a nine-point gap at 4-10 to 0-13. 

Down will now play Westmeath next weekend, with the loser making the drop to the intermediate grade for 2022. 

The margin was certainly a little tough on the Mourne women, and particularly the excellent Niamh Mallon, as they began both halves well but they had no answer to the ruthless nature of Offaly in front of the posts when presented with major opportunities. 

In contrast, Michaela Morkan and Triona McDonald were among those to make sure that the threatening duo of Mallon and Sara-Louise Graffin were unable to fashion a real goal chance and it was too late when Down did finally raise a green flag.  

Down burst out of the traps and after conceding the first score to Sara Walshe, struck the next five points, Mallon proving particularly influential. Two goals in seven minutes by Flannery rocked Down on their heels though and Susan Earner’s team led by 2-6 to 0-8 at half-time. 

Flannery pointed a free straight after the resumption but Down had the next three points, a Cassie Fitzpatrick score followed by a converted free by Mallon and then a wondrous effort from play by the Portaferry sharpshooter. 

The increasing rain made it more difficult but with senior safety on the line, nothing was kept in the locker. Flannery and Mallon exchanged pointed frees but then came that two-goal blitz and the game was over. 

Down gave it their all but it was Flannery who had the final say with her fourth goal and Offaly can breathe easy. 

Two men flee scene of Offaly power outage crash

Dominant St Rynagh's worthy champions as K/K left floundering

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media