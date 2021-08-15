Two men flee scene of Offaly power outage crash

Two males fled the scene of a car accident that knocked out electricity to almost 2,000 people in Edenderry on Saturday evening, Gardai have confirmed.
Gardaí in the town attended the scene of the two-car crash on Gilroy Avenue shortly before 10pm on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
Gardai said two males from one of the vehicles fled the scene of the collision afterwards.
The accident resulted in an electricity pole fire and electrical wires were down.
ESB and Fire Services attended the scene to assist Gardaí.
A car was seized and investigations are ongoing.
Electricity has still not been restored to customers in the vicinity. The latest estimate for restoration in after 1pm on Sunday.
