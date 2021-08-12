13/08/2021

Teenager seriously injured in Offaly road accident

Gardaí attended the scene of a serious road traffic collision involving a jeep and a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 2:15pm on Thursday, August 12, at Church Road, Tullamore, County Offaly.

The pedestrian, a male youth in his teens, was taken to Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore with serious injuries. The driver of the jeep was uninjured.

The road was closed for a time as the scene was examined by Forensic Collision Investigators. 

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing to any road users that may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at this time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

