12/08/2021

Council seeks further information regarding new use for old Offaly mill

Plans on hold for former mill in Tullamore as council seeks further information

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

OFFALY county council has sought further information on a proposal to transform a former grain mill distillery in Tullamore into a mixed use development containing apartments and retail outlets.

The plans presented by Ravine Ltd includes the restoration and redevelopment of the old mill which is an imposing structure on Waterlane and Main Street in Tullamore.

The plan is to convert the building into 4 retail units on the ground floor and 18 apartments over the second and third floors.

In 2015 a similar application by Ravine Ltd was given conditional planning approval, but no development took place. The old mill is a protected structure.

