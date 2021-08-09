Offaly hit with thunderstorm warning with dreadful conditions due
Offaly has been hit with a weather warning from Met Éireann.
The Status Yellow Thunderstorm warning came into effect at 2pm for Cavan, Monaghan, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath and Offaly.
Met Éireann predicts that "heavy showers or thunderstorms may lead to localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions."
The warning is valid until 10pm on Monday evening, August 9.
More News
Philomena Lee pictured at the grave of her son Michael A. Hess in the grounds of Sean Ross Mother and Baby Home in Roscrea.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.