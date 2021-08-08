08/08/2021

Home care provider creating 60 new jobs in the Midlands

Home Instead create 60 jobs in the midlands

Home Instead are to create 60 jobs in Offaly, Westmeath and Longford

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

Home Instead has announced it is to create 60 new caregiver jobs across its Offaly, Westmeath and Laois offices. The private provider of home care services deliver a range of relationship-based non-medical care services to older people.

Commenting on the announcement, Jonathan Acton, General Manager of Home Instead in Offaly, Westmeath and Longford said:

“The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the vital support that caregivers provide to their clients and the link they provided to the outside world to those they were caring for.

''We know that where possible, older people want to continue living independent lives in their own homes and in their own communities''

“For the vast majority of older people, ageing at home has better health outcomes, is less expensive than institutional care, and can help prevent unnecessary or premature admission to long-term residential care.”

Chief Operating Officer of Home Instead, Shane Jennings added:

“The Global Workforce Report has highlighted the acute —and expanding—shortage of professional care workers around the world, and estimates that across the OECD countries, the number of elder care workers will need to increase by 60% by 2040 to maintain the current ratio of caregivers to older people.

“The number of people over the age of 65 in Ireland is expected to reach 1.4 million by 2040, with even greater growth expected in the population aged 80 and over. This change has the potential for the biggest impact on health services overall.''

