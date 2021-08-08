Businesses invited to advertise on roundabouts around Tullamore

Offaly county council is inviting bids to advertise on roundabouts into Tullamore
OFFALY County Council is seeking expressions of interest from businesses who may want to advertise on selected roundabouts in prominent areas of Tullamore.
Successful applicants will have the opportunity to display approved signs on the roundabouts into the town at Fingerboard Island, Srah Roundabout, Eiscir Roundabout, Arden Island and Harbour Street Roundabout.
According to the application form the contract duration is for two years only. Applications and a bid offer form must be with the council by August 25.
More News
The late Tom Lynam pictured with singer Larissa Tormey during the video shoot (Picture: Larissa Tormey Facebook)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.