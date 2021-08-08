08/08/2021

Vandals cause extensive damage to headstones in Offaly graveyard

Tribune reporter

Vandals have desecrated headstones in an Offaly graveyard.

The extensive damage was caused at St Brigid's Church of Ireland churchyard in Clara. Headstones have been smashed and words and letters scratched onto the surface of gravestones.

The garda barracks is just feet away from the church and it's understood gardai have been contacted in relation to the destruction.

It's believed the harm is being caused by a number of youths who gather there regularly.

In 2008 the graveyard was the scene of sectarian graffiti with pro IRA slogans painted on doors and headstones.

However, mindless vandalism is being blamed this time around rather than anything more sinister.

The blessing of graves took place last Sunday August 1.

