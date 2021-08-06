OPINION (AN COLÚN): Some possible reasons why people can be so judgemental



Often we find it hard to interact with other people because we feel constantly under scrutiny.

There are so many ways that we don't measure up to people's expectations and demands. Our body shape is wrong, our clothes are old fashioned, our belief system is odd, etc. It's endless. Sometimes this scrutiny and judgementalism comes at us a lot during our daily lives. It can be overwhelming and deeply hurtful.

Bullies are arch culprits, spewing out their bile in scattergun fashion, not giving a damn about what hurt they cause.

But we all fall into the trap from time to time, even the best of us.

It's a valid question to ask, why are people like this, why are they so often so judgemental?

The problem is exacerbated by the superficial contemporary world we live in with its celebrities and the obsession with the body beautiful.

It sometimes seems that there is a narrowly defined box for acceptable behaviour and when we step outside it we get shot down.

We should admire people that are “different” but in practice we usually don't, damning them as “weird” and even, if we are particularly narrow-minded, as being a threat to our “normal way of living”.

This problem has always been endemic in society. There hasn't been a society which hasn't been riddled with it. At best, this criticising and belittling is an irritant for the sufferers; at worst it can lead to atrocities.

Of course, judgements in themselves aren’t all bad. They only become bad when we lose touch with our inner sense of decency and fair play. As human beings, we need to make judgments in order to make quick decisions and filter the world around us. It's an essential skill, crucial for operating effectively in the world and not being sucked into stupid or damaging situations.

But for those who lose touch with their inner decency, they become harsh and paint stereotypes of others with no room to change their mind. Here in Ireland we have an obvious example of this mindset with the sectarian divide between Protestant and Catholic. We are all brothers and sisters of God and to reduce our divine identities to tribal entities is a travesty.

There are a number of possible reasons why we can be so unforgiving and hard. A first possible reason is we are social creatures. We can feel surges of happiness when we are acting collectively with the group. This urge to belong is very strong, about as strong as the sexual urge, and it means we seek out groups, “tribes”, to belong to. Even people with lone wolf temperaments need some sort of a community to be a part of. There’s obviously nothing wrong with this. Belonging to a group brings us happiness, meaning and purpose in our lives.

The potential dark side of this is that when you are part of a group you can acutely feel the different qualities and characteristics of other people outside of the group. This leads us to judge others because they’re not like us.

We become stuck in the echo chamber of our particular group with its limited range of permissible opinions and attitudes. (Social media is rife with this problem with its aggressive pile-ons and its lack of fair mindedness. In these echo chambers we think anyone who thinks differently to the group is something of an idiot.)

Carl Jung summed it up perfectly when he said, “Thinking is difficult, that’s why most people judge.” Judging is easy, a lazy reflex. Intellectual thought, reflection, seeking out the nuances and the complexities, requires more effort. Instead of seeing the divine potentiality that is in every human being we slap labels on them. We prefer to filter the world through quick labels because we think it helps us better understand other people. Our minds also want to simplify the processing of information by putting people into categories.

There's a strong instinct in a lot of us to feel self-righteous. For these people, judging is simply our way of applying a hierarchy of better and less than, or superior and inferior to. This leads to something called “dispositional attribution,” which means we assign the cause of another's behaviour to an internal personality trait, rather than outside circumstances. A classic example of this would be blaming the poor for their situation because of their innate fecklessness rather than because they are living in a heartless, capitalist regime.

Jung nicely summed it up when he said, “Just as we tend to assume that the world is as we see it, we naively suppose that people are as we imagine them to be… All the contents of our unconscious are constantly being projected into our surroundings, and it is only by recognising certain properties of the objects as projections or images that we are able to distinguish them from the real properties of the objects.” In layman's language - don't judge a book by its cover.

The challenge for the individual in all of this is to overcome his fear of being judged by others, to overcome the fear of being ostracised by groups, and then to start living authentically. We can reach a stage where rather than feeling weighed down by our differences, we celebrate them. We become happy in our own skin.