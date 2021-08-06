More disappointment for Offaly's Darragh Kenny at Olympics as Ireland withdraw from team event

There was more disappointment for Offaly's Darragh Kenny at Olympics today as Ireland were eliminated from team event in the Show Jumping.

Having already lost Cian O'Connor due to a nose bleed suffered by his horse, Ireland were eliminated when substitute Shane Sweetnam on Alejandro endured a nightmare round.

Sweetnam was first into the ring and made a strong start to his round but it all went wrong when Alejandro lost a shoe and knocked a number of fences before eventually falling.

With all three scores to count, a change from previous Olympic Games when there were teams of four with one score discarded, the decision was taken for Ireland to pull out of the qualifying without Darragh Kenny or Bertram Allen even getting into the arena

The week started well for Darragh as he qualified second for the individual but the world ranked number nine rider had two fences down in the individual final leaving him outside the medals.