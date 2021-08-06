More disappointment for Offaly's Darragh Kenny at Olympics as Ireland withdraw from team event

Darragh Kenny of Ireland riding Cartello during the jumping individual qualifier at the Equestrian Park during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
There was more disappointment for Offaly's Darragh Kenny at Olympics today as Ireland were eliminated from team event in the Show Jumping.
Having already lost Cian O'Connor due to a nose bleed suffered by his horse, Ireland were eliminated when substitute Shane Sweetnam on Alejandro endured a nightmare round.
Sweetnam was first into the ring and made a strong start to his round but it all went wrong when Alejandro lost a shoe and knocked a number of fences before eventually falling.
Shane Sweetnam and Alejandro endure nightmare round as Sweetnam battles on after the horse loses a shoe, but they are eliminated and Team Ireland withdraw #Tokyo2020 #RTESport #EquestrianJumping #RTESport— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 6, 2021
Watch - https://t.co/lLKXNhKPkF
Updates - https://t.co/rrhIHZ9LpR pic.twitter.com/CfJNUnfClp
With all three scores to count, a change from previous Olympic Games when there were teams of four with one score discarded, the decision was taken for Ireland to pull out of the qualifying without Darragh Kenny or Bertram Allen even getting into the arena
The week started well for Darragh as he qualified second for the individual but the world ranked number nine rider had two fences down in the individual final leaving him outside the medals.
