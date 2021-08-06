06/08/2021

Offaly's Darragh Kenny back in action at Olympic Games this morning

Offaly's Darragh Kenny begins Olympic campaign tonight

Darragh Kenny and his horse Cartello during jumping 1st horse inspection at the Equestrian Park during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Offaly's Darragh Kenny and his horse Cartello will be back in action at the Olympic Games in Tokyo today.

They will be in action in the qualifying for the team show jumping with the event underway at 11am. 

There was disappointment for the Belmont rider in the individual competition earlier in the week. After qualifying in second place, he had two fences down in the final and missed out on a place in the jump off for the medals.

Cian O'Connor, who narrowly missed out on the gold medal jump off in the individual, has had to withdraw after his horse Kilkenny suffered a nose bleed during that round. 

His place on the Irish team will be taken by reserve rider Shane Sweetman. Bertram Allen completes the Irish team. Allen also reached the individual final with a clear round but he also had two fences down to finish in 15th place.

