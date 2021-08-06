06/08/2021

Teeange girl killed and two others injured in road crash in Meath

A teenage girl has been killed and two men have been injured in a fatal raod accident in Meath.

The accident happened at 4.40pm on Thursday. 

The teenage girl (17)  was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body has been removed to Our Lady’s Hospital Navan, where a post-mortem will be carried out. A male in his 20s was brought to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is described as serious. A third person, a male in his late teens was brought to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown to be treated for his injuries which are understood to be non-life threatening.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

