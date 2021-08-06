Incredible amount of rain fell in one hour at Midlands weather station during thunderstorm

Staggering amount of rain fell in one hour at Midlands weather station during thunderstorm
Not all places were affected by thunderstorms on Thursday but one weather station in the Midlands recorded an incredible amount of rain in just one hour.
According to Met Eireann, 18.4mm of rain fell in just one in Mullingar on Thursday. The downpour took place between 2pm and 3pm.
More thunderstorms are expected through Friday and into Saturday. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL WEATHER FORECAST FOR IRELAND
18.4mm of rain recorded in one hour from 2-3pm in Mullingar associated with this thunderstorm ⛈️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 5, 2021
More downpours to come! Take care on the roads! ️️
⚠️https://t.co/BoUueCqWlA
Weather station reports https://t.co/MvCx72t6Mj pic.twitter.com/5YoUWW97oL
