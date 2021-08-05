05/08/2021

Tributes paid as funeral of popular Midlands man takes place

The late Tom Lynam pictured at Kilbeggan Races last year when horseracing returned behind closed doors

Reporter:

Gearoid Keegan

THE funeral took place this morning (Thursday, August 5) of popular Kilbeggan man Tom Lynam, the farmer and horseracing official who died in a tractor accident on Monday.

Tributes have been paid to Mr Lynam, whose sudden death at the age of 77 shocked the local community and the wider Midlands region.

As well as being very well known in farming and ploughing circles, Mr Lynam was a familiar figure on the racing scene and was treasurer at Kilbeggan Races.

Kilbeggan Races manager Paddy Dunican said: “We in the Kilbeggan Race Committee are deeply shocked and saddened with the sudden passing of Tom Lynam. Our heartfelt thoughts, prayers and condolence are with Mary, PJ, Eileen and all the family.”

“Tom’s overwhelming kindness and good nature, positive attitude, highly professional work ethic, unwavering drive, interest and passion to continuously develop Kilbeggan Racecourse, has been a major influence in our success to date.

“Personally, I have lost a mentor, work colleague and most importantly of all, a dear friend.”

Mr Lynam recently featured in a music video shot by country star Larissa Tormey and the performer said she will release it with the family's permission tomorrow (Friday, August 6).

The Russian born singer is married to Kilbeggan farmer and Tullamore-based butcher Christy Tormey and the video was recorded for her new single 'Old Fashioned'.

“Our deepest condolences once again from me and Christy to all the family. You will be missed dear Tom, but we will give you a great farewell,” said the singer.

The video, which will be available for viewing on www.youtube.com/larissatormeymusic from 10am tomorrow, will be a fitting tribute to Mr Lynam's love of life.

“It's about old fashioned men, farming guys,” Larissa Tormey explained. “I really like country people here in Ireland and so I wrote this. It's a sarcastic, funny song but there's also truth in it.”

Local sources indicated that Mr Lynam, who was involved in several community groups, suffered a heart attack before the single vehicle collision on Monday morning on the Mullingar Road in Kilbeggan.

Tom Lynam, Coola, Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath, was predeceased by his mother Kathleen, father Lockie and brother-in-law Seamus.

He will be sadly missed by his brother PJ, sisters Mary (Daly) and Eileen (Robbins), sister-in-law Dolores, brother-in-law Sean, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, godchildren, aunt, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Mr Lynam's funeral Mass took place at St James's Church, Kilbeggan with interment in the Relic Cemetery.

