Public counters at Offaly County Council offices reopening from today

Public counters at Offaly County Council offices are reopening from today but there are still some restrictions in place.

Aras an Chontae in Tullamore will reopen from 9.30am to 1pm today and will be open from Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 1pm.

Edenderry and Birr Municipal District Offices will also reopen today and going forward they will be open from 9.30am to 1pm, Tuesday to Friday.

At Áras an Chontae, Tullamore, counter services for Planning, Roads, the Local Enterprise Office, Community & Culture, Corporate Services, Water Services and Environment will be available by appointment only and that appointment must be made in advance.

Where possible the public should continue to access our services by phone, email, online or by appointment. For further details CLICK HERE

A queue management system will be in place to ensure social distancing protocols are maintained during opening hours. It may be necessary to limit the numbers of attendees in Áras an Chontae at any one time. Members of the public are requested to restrict their visit to a minimum time duration and where possible card payments should be used.

Offaly Libraries buildings have re-opened to the public for Browsing Services and Contact and Collect Services since Monday, 10th May. Full details of the Contact and Collect service are available on the Council’s website which includes contact details for your local branch.

Due to social distancing requirements, fewer staff are working from council offices.

The council is asking for your patience and co-operation should there be delays in accessing the building or dealing with your queries.

Office opening arrangements are subject to change. Up to date information on opening hours and services are available on offaly.ie and Offaly County Council’s social media pages.

For an appointment please contact Offaly County Council on 057 93 46800 from Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.