Road near Portarlington to close for month of August for bridge repairs
Road diversions will be in place in Portarlington for most of August to facilitate work on a sideroad railway bridge.
Laois County Council has advised that it is to temporarily close Tirhogar Drive for 10 metres either side of UBC115 Irish Rail Bridge.
The road will be closed from August 11-25 from 8pm to 7 am.
The council says the closure is necessary to facilitate bridge repair and painting works.
The local authority says diversions will be clearly signposted.
A map indicating the routes to be closed and the alternative routes will be available for inspection at www.laois.ie and Áras an Chontae, Portlaoise and below.
The notice is published in accordance with the provisions of Section 75 of the above Act and Article 12 of the Roads Regulations, 1994, Laois County Council.
