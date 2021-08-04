Disappointment for Offaly's Darragh Kenny in Individual Show Jumping Final at Olympic Games

Darragh Kenny of Ireland riding Cartello during the jumping individual qualifier at the Equestrian Park during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
There was disappointment for Offaly's Darragh Kenny in the Individual competition at Olympic Games this morning.
He had qualified for the final in second place on board Cartello with a clear round but they had two fences down in the final leaving them in 17th place overall. Six riders jumped clear rounds and will now jump off against the clock for the medals.
Ireland's Cian O'Connor was hugely unlucky as he jumped a clear round on Kilkenny but he finished less than half a second outside the time allowed and just missed out on the jump off.
Ireland's third rider in the final, Bertram Allen, also had two fences down and finished in 15th.
However the three Irish riders will have another chance of winning medals in the team event. Qualifying for the team event takes place on Friday with the team final on Saturday.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.