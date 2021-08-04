Offaly's Darragh Kenny going for Olympic glory in show jumping final

Offaly's Darragh Kenny is among the favourites for the Individual Show Jumping Final at the Olympic Games today after an excellent clear round in qualifying.

On board Cartello, the Belmont rider jumped a faultless round in a time of 82.01 seconds, well inside the time allowed to easily qualify for Wednesday's final. Darragh is the ninth ranked rider in the world and he had the second fastest qualifying time. He will be second last to jump in the final and will know what he has to do when he enters the ring. The final gets underway at 11am Irish time on Wednesday.

All three Irish riders in qualifying made it through to the final.

Ireland's showjumping trio, Darragh Kenny, Bertram Allen and Cian O’Connor speak to RTE Sport after all three went clear and look set to make Wednesday's final. #RTEsport pic.twitter.com/82atRsLWqi — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 3, 2021

The individual final will be one round against the clock with all riders starting with zero faults. There will be a jump-off for the medal placings if there is a tie on penalties

Thirty riders make it through to the final.