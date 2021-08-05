05/08/2021

Work underway on troublesome lift at Tullamore train station

Work is underway to fix the lift at Tullamore railway station

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

WORK on the lift at Tullamore railway station has begun with a completion date set for September 14.

Those with mobility issues are being advised to contact the Access Office or Tullamore railway station in advance of travelling.

Irish Rail say ''There may be some disruption now, but this work will provide extra reliable station access for everyone in the future."

Twenty-two stations across the network will have their lifts upgraded by the end of this year, following twelve stations in 2020. The upgrading of the lifts is part of a €5.8 million investment.

''While we are upgrading, alternative arrangements will be advised for customers of reduced mobility to ensure continued access at stations,'' state Irish Rail.

The customer contact centre is 01 8366222/0818366222.

