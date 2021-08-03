Search our Archive

03/08/2021

Offaly's Darragh Kenny into Olympic Final after superb clear round in qualification

Darragh Kenny of Ireland riding Cartello during the jumping individual qualifier at the Equestrian Park during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Darragh Kenny of Ireland riding Cartello during the jumping individual qualifier at the Equestrian Park during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Reporter

Offaly's Darragh Kenny is through to the final of the Individual Show Jumping at the Olympic Games after an excellent clear round in qualifying.

On board Cartello, the Belmont rider who is the ninth ranked rider in the world, jumped a faultless round in a time of 82.01 seconds, well inside the time allowed to easily qualify for Wednesday's final. He had the second fastest qualifying time and will be second last to jump in the final. The final gets underway at 11am Irish time on Wednesday.

His Irish team-mated Betram Allen on board Pacino Amiro and Cian O'Connor on board Kilkenny also went clear meaning Ireland will have three shots at the medals on Wednesday. 

And that bodes very well for the Irish for the team event which takes place later in the week.

The individual final will be one round against the clock with all riders starting with zero faults. 

Thirty riders make it through to the final. Twenty-five of those jumped clear rounds with the top 30 rounded off by five riders who jumped clear but received time penalties.

Darragh Kenny – Years of progress has earned Offaly man Olympics place

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie