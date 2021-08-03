Search our Archive

03/08/2021

BREAKING: Offaly's Darragh Kenny jumps super round in Olympic qualifying

Offaly's Darragh Kenny begins Olympic campaign tonight

Darragh Kenny and his horse Cartello during jumping 1st horse inspection at the Equestrian Park during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Offaly's Darragh Kenny jumps super round in Olympic qualifying on board Cartello to guarantee himself a place in the final on Wednesday. 

The Belmont rider jumped a clear round in a time of 82.01 seconds, well inside the time allowed. 

With ten of the 73 strong field having jumped, he is in a tie for first and will be competing for medals on Wednesday as the top 30 including ties advance and no one can better his clear round. 

MORE TO FOLLOW ON COMPLETION OF THE QUALIFICATION ROUND

Darragh Kenny – Years of progress has earned Offaly man Olympics place

