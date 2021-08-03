Pressure on beds remains high at Tullamore Hospital despite low number of Covid cases
Pressure on beds remains high at Tullamore Hospital despite the number of Covid-19 cases at the hospital remaining low.
Latest figures from the HSE show that there is just one patient being treated for the virus at the hospital. That patient is not being treated in the hospital's Critical Care Unit.
However the latest figures from the HSE as of Monday, August 2, show that there were just two available general beds in the hospital with one bed available in the hospital's Critical Care Unit.
Latest figures from the INMO's daily Trolley Watch show that on Tuesday, August 3, there were three patients on trolleys awaiting admission to the hospital
