Offaly show jumper Darragh Kenny begins Olympic campaign tomorrow

Darragh Kenny and his horse Cartello during jumping 1st horse inspection at the Equestrian Park during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Offaly show jumper Darragh Kenny begins his Olympic campaign tomorrow.
He is one of 73 show jumpers going in the individual qualifiers in Tokyo with the event getting underway at 10am Irish time on Tuesday.
The best 30 riders in the qualifier, including all ties for 30th place, will advance to the individual final. Darragh will be the eighth rider in action on board Cartello.
Other Irish show jumpers in action in the qualifier are Bertram Allen and Cian O'Connor.
Darragh Kenny comes into the Olympics ranked number nine in the world and he is in with a great chance of getting in the medals when the final takes place on Wednesday. The Belmont man has been a multiple prize winner on the Irish, European and American circuits.
Qualifying for the team event takes place on Friday.
TAP ON THE LINK BELOW TO READ MORE ABOUT DARRAGH KENNY
More News
Darragh Kenny and his horse Cartello during jumping 1st horse inspection at the Equestrian Park during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
World Youth MMA silver medallist Jordan Scully (centre), flanked by (from left), his sister Sophie, mother Sinead with dog Billy Jean, brothers Kaylynn and Reece (missing from picture, sister Amy)
Series of fundraisers being planned to help make memories for special Offaly girl with life lielp make memories for Offaly girl with life limiting heart condition
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.