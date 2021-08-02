Search our Archive

Offaly show jumper Darragh Kenny begins Olympic campaign tomorrow

Offaly's Darragh Kenny begins Olympic campaign tonight

Darragh Kenny and his horse Cartello during jumping 1st horse inspection at the Equestrian Park during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Offaly show jumper Darragh Kenny begins his Olympic campaign tomorrow.

He is one of 73 show jumpers going in the individual qualifiers in Tokyo with the event getting underway at 10am Irish time on Tuesday. 

The best 30 riders in the qualifier, including all ties for 30th place, will advance to the individual final. Darragh will be the eighth rider in action on board Cartello.

Other Irish show jumpers in action in the qualifier are Bertram Allen and Cian O'Connor. 

Darragh Kenny comes into the Olympics ranked number nine in the world and he is in with a great chance of getting in the medals when the final takes place on Wednesday. The Belmont man has been a multiple prize winner on the Irish, European and American circuits.

Qualifying for the team event takes place on Friday. 

Darragh Kenny – Years of progress has earned Offaly man Olympics place

