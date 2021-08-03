Green light for new cafe and restaurant in Tullamore
The green light has been given for a new cafe and restaurant in Tullamore.
Permission was sought by Grezegorz Zeniuk to convert a commercial unit on Main Street in Tullamore from retail use to cafe and restaurant.
The conversion will involve minor alterations, a new glazed shopfront with revised entrance and a new retractable canopy.
The property is located between Pizzeria Del Capitano and Rose Finlay Pharmacy.
Permission was granted by Offaly County Council with eight conditions attached.
