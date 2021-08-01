Search our Archive

01/08/2021

No joy for Lowry at Olympics as McIlroy misses out on medal in playoff

Shane Lowry right in medal contention with one round to go at Olympic Golf tournament

Shane Lowry on course

Reporter:

Reporter

There was no medal joy for Shane Lowry at the Olympic Games in Tokyo while his team-mate Rory McIlroy

Shane went into the final round inside the top ten but on a day when scoring elsewhere in the field was good, the Offaly golfer only managed a level par round of 71 to drop down to 22nd overall. The damage was done on the front nine as he was three over to the turn but he managed three birdies on the way home to get back to level par. 

McIlroy finished in a seven way tie for third and after a multiple hole play-off, he was eliminated on the third extra hole

American Xander Schauffele held on for the gold medal finishing on 18 under par with the silver medal going to Slovakia's Rory Sabbatini who shot and incredible ten under par final round which included ten birdies and an eagle. 

CT Pan ultimately won the bronze on the third playoff hole.

Relieved Offaly manager quickly sets sight on All-Ireland final

"We do have a responsibility to mind these young lads and keep them right”

Heroic Offaly show great character to reach All-Ireland final

Updated with match analysis

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie