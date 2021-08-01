No joy for Lowry at Olympics as McIlroy misses out on medal in playoff

There was no medal joy for Shane Lowry at the Olympic Games in Tokyo while his team-mate Rory McIlroy

Shane went into the final round inside the top ten but on a day when scoring elsewhere in the field was good, the Offaly golfer only managed a level par round of 71 to drop down to 22nd overall. The damage was done on the front nine as he was three over to the turn but he managed three birdies on the way home to get back to level par.

McIlroy finished in a seven way tie for third and after a multiple hole play-off, he was eliminated on the third extra hole

American Xander Schauffele held on for the gold medal finishing on 18 under par with the silver medal going to Slovakia's Rory Sabbatini who shot and incredible ten under par final round which included ten birdies and an eagle.

CT Pan ultimately won the bronze on the third playoff hole.