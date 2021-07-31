BREAKING: Offaly U-20s through to All Ireland Final
Offaly U-20s are through to the All Ireland Final after a brilliant win over Cork in O'Moore Park by 3-10 to 0-14.
After dominating the first half, Offaly held a 1-7 to 0-3 lead and they could have been further ahead.
Munster champions Cork made a strong comeback in the second-half but Offaly held on and a late goal from man of the match Jack Bryant settled Offaly nerves with a late goal.
FULL REPORT TO FOLLOW
