Fundraisers planned to help make special memories for little Offaly girl with life limiting illness

02/08/2021

Two special fundraisers are being planned in the coming weeks to raise funds to help make memories for a very special little Offaly girl with a life limiting heart condition.

Little Nova Leonard from outside Tullamore is just three years old but her parents have been told by doctors there is nothing else they can do to treat her heart condition. 

Ballingar GAA Club is hosting a massive online bingo night on August 18 with a skydive planned for September. 

Nova lives Tinnycross with her parents Melissa and Colm and her big brother Calvin. 

Described as 'a beautiful little person' who lives life to her fullest every day she has fought many battles in her young life and the community is rallying together to make magical memories for Nova and her family.

The monster bingo in Ballinagar will take place on August 18 with a minimum of €4,000 in prizes for be won on the night. 

Click here to purchase a single sheet and click here to purchase a double book

On September 17, 32 people will be taking a Skydive In Aid of Nova Leonard will take place. You can donate on the Go Fund Me page by clicking here or email zoelynch18@gmail.com for more details. Over €3,500 has already been raised.

Other events are also planned including raffles of prizes donated by local businesses. 

