WATCH: Shane Lowry in confident mood as he goes into final round in medal contention at Olympics

Shane Lowry was in a confident mood when he spoke to RTE after the conclusion of his third round at the Olympics in Tokyo.

He finished on ten under par just four shots off the lead held by Xander Schauffele and three off the medal places.

Listen to his full interview with RTE at the conclusion of this round.

The Offaly golfer shot a three under par third round with five birdies and two dropped shots to sit on ten under par after three rounds in Tokyo.

He is in a tie for ninth but is only four shots behind leader Xander Schauffele who sits on 14 under par after 54 holes. Hideki Matsuyama is second on 13 under with Paul Casey third on 12 under. Four players including Rory McIlroy are in a tie for fifth on 11 under.

With 18 holes to go 11 players are within four shots of the lead and strong final rounds could easily see the Irish duo make a move up into the medal positions.