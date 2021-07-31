Search our Archive

31/07/2021

Offaly biker fundraiser for seriously ill member cancelled as Gardai refuse permit for event

Gardai refuse permit for Offaly biker fundraiser for seriously ill member amidst covid concerns

Organisers of a fundraiser for a seriously ill motorcyclist due to take place in Clara on bank holiday Monday have expressed disappointment that the event has been cancelled

Reporter:

Tribune reporter

The organisers of the fundraising event planned for Bank Holiday Monday in Clara have expressed their disappointment that it cannot go ahead.

The organisers had been working in association with Ball Breakers Motorcycle club to raise funds for local motorcyclist George Meares. George has recently been diagnosed with an incurable disease of the central nervous system called Multiple System Atrophy.

A small motorcycle run will take place on Monday morning, as planned. However, it had been hoped to have a small motorcycle gathering along with a Bar-B-Q and concert in the Greenfield following the run to raise funds to make life for George and his family more comfortable.

The arrangers of the event had been working closely with local Gardai to limit numbers and control the attendance at the outdoor event. Barriers, fencing and sanitisation stations had been arranged as part of the plan. But the permit for the event was turned down by Garda divisional headquarters in Portlaoise because of covid concerns, meaning the event could not legally proceed.

They say they accept the decision but remain disappointed that they can not raise funds for George who has in the past helped raise thousands of euro for needy causes through the motorcycle club.

Latest update on Covid-19 in Offaly - new cases increasing across the county

Offaly assault victim doesn't feel safe in her home anymore

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie