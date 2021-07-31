Shane Lowry right in medal contention with one round to go at Olympic Golf tournament Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Shane Lowry is right in medal contention with one round to go at the golf at the Olympic Games.
The Offaly golfer shot a three under par third round with five birdies and two dropped shots to sit on ten under par after three rounds in Tokyo.
He is in a tie for ninth but is only four shots behind leader Xander Schauffele who sits on 14 under par after 54 holes. Hideki Matsuyama is second on 13 under with Paul Casey third on 12 under. Four players including Rory McIlroy are in a tie for fifth on 11 under.
With 18 holes to go 11 players are within four shots of the lead and strong final rounds could easily see the Irish duo make a move up into the medal positions.
