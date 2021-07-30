Search our Archive

30/07/2021

IRELAND WEATHER: Latest weather forecast for the Bank Holiday Weekend from Met Eireann

IRELAND WEATHER: Latest weather forecast for the Bank Holiday Weekend from Met Eireann

IRELAND WEATHER: Latest weather forecast for the Bank Holiday Weekend from Met Eireann

Reporter:

Reporter

The weather forecast for Ireland for the Bank Holiday Weekend from Met Eireann is for a good deal of dry weather though there will be showers. It will be largely cloudy too but sunny spells will still occur. Temperatures around average for the time of year.

The weather forecast for Saturday from Met Eireann is for the day to begin mostly cloudy with just occasional bright spells and isolated light showers. Showers will become more frequent during the afternoon before easing later as some good evening sunny spells develop. However, it will stay cloudier in the northwest. Highest temperatures ranging from 15 degrees in the north to 21 degrees in the south in light to moderate northwest breezes.

A largely dry night on Saturday night with a mix of cloud and clear spells with just some isolated light showers along northern fringes. Lowest temperature of 9 to 12 degrees in light to moderate north to northwest breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday from Met Eireann is for a dry day for most with a good deal of cloud with just well scattered showers, mainly affecting eastern and Atlantic coasts. Sunnier spells will develop through the day. Highest temperature of 15 to 19 degrees, coolest in the north and warmest in the south with light to moderate north to northwest winds.

A largely dry and clear night on Sunday night with just isolated showers. Lowest temperature of 7 to 11 degrees in mainly light northerly or variable breezes with mist patches forming.

Bank Holiday Monday will see a good deal of dry weather though there will be well scattered showers, with a chance of more frequent showers along Atlantic coasts. There will be sunny spells in the morning before cloud bubbles up in the afternoon but good evening sunshine will break through. Highest temperature of 16 to 19 degrees in light northerly or variable breezes. Dry overnight apart from the odd shower but mist and fog patches will form. Lowest temperature of 9 to 12 degrees.

