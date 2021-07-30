Watermain replacement in Offaly from August to October - expect some disruption

Irish Water, working in partnership with Offaly County Council, says it is progressing with water main replacement works in Croghan, to improve the security of supply, reduce high levels of leakage and improve water pressure in the area.

The works will involve the replacement of over 2km of old water mains on the Croghan to Rhode road with new, high density polyethylene (plastic) pipes which Irish Water says will improve water quality and reduce high levels of leakage. The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customer’s water supply.

The works may involve some short-term supply disruptions which may cause inconvenience.

Irish Water say ''the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut-off’s. Irish Water and Offaly County Council regret any inconvenience these improvement works may cause.

The works, which are scheduled to begin in early August, will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Ward and Burke Ltd and are expected to be completed in October. There will be a need for a road closure and subsequent diversion during this project, the details of such will be communicated locally. These essential works will be delivered in adherence with the HSE and government guidance on Covid-19.

Speaking about the project, Joe Carroll, Irish Water, said “We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause. We would like to thank the local community, businesses, homeowners and commuters for their patience and cooperation while we deliver these vital water network improvement improvement works to safeguard the water supply in Offaly”.