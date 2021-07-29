Community service in lieu of prison for Offaly man convicted of possession of drugs
A defendant was handed down 100 hours community service in lieu of six months in prison at last week's district court.
Szymon Skorka, (21) 131, The Sycamores, Edenderry, was convicted of being in possession of drugs contrary to section 3 MDA on June 4, 2020 at School Lane, Edenderry, Offaly.
He was also in possession of a flick knife on the same date and at the same address.
Judge Staines granted an application by Sgt James O'Sullivan for the destruction of the drugs.
