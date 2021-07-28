Search our Archive

28/07/2021

Pedestrian dies following over night accident in Kildare

Pedestrian dies following over night accident in Kildare

Pedestrian dies following over night accident in Kildare

Reporter:

Reporter

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Mainham, Clane, Co. Kildare in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday, July 28.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident on the R407 road, between Clane and Kilcock, shortly after midnight. The collision involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a male aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been taken to Naas mortuary where a post-mortem will take place. No other injuries were reported.

The R407 road is currently closed to allow for Forensic Collision Investigators to carry out a technical examination. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Naas are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling on the R407 (Clane to Kilcock road) between 11.45pm last night and 12.15am this morning, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

Serial sex attacker loses sentence appeal for random attacks on women

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie