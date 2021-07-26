WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann issues Rain and Thunderstorm Warning for Ireland

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Rain and Thunderstorm Warning for Ireland.

Met Eireann is warning that thunderstorms and heavy showers will develop today over the western half of the country, moving eastwards this evening where they will continue tonight. Localised downpours will lead to spot flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

The warning is valid from noon on Monday until 5am on Tuesday morning.

The Met Eireann weather forecast for today is for it to be cloudy with showery outbreaks of rain developing across the western half of the country during the morning and early afternoon, extending eastwards during the evening reaching eastern counties early tonight. There will be heavy or thundery downpours at times which may lead to spot flooding in places. Less warm than recent days with highs of 18 to 23 degrees generally in moderate northwest breezes.

Showers and localised thunderstorms persisting overnight with a continued risk of spot flooding. Clearer weather will develop in the west and southwest. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees in moderate northwest winds.

Showery rain will linger across northern and eastern counties through much of the day on Tuesday. It will be brighter elsewhere with scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in moderate northwest winds.