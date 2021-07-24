Tributes paid as Offaly paramedic works last day with ambulance service

Tommy Maguire
The National Ambulance Service has paid tribute to one of its advanced paramedics who worked his last day with the service last week.
Posting to Twitter, the NAS said: "We bade farewell to our esteemed friend and colleague, Edenderry Advanced Paramedic Tommy Maguire after 19 years with NAS.
"Very best wishes in your future endeavours Tommy and thank you for your service."
Yesterday, we bade farewell to our esteemed friend and colleague #Edenderry Advanced Paramedic Tommy Maguire after 19 years with #NAS.— National Ambulance Service (@AmbulanceNAS) July 16, 2021
Very best wishes in your future endeavours Tommy.
And thank you for your service. pic.twitter.com/bxu2clSyNf
