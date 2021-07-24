Two Offaly houses sell for asking prices at online auction
Two Offaly houses have sold for their asking prices at an online auction.
21 Meadow Court, Daingean, a detached four-bedroom house sold for €150,000 after just one bid.
29 Canal Court, Tullamore also sold on the maiden bid meeting the estimate of €170,000. It is a semi-detached three bedroom bungalow.
Two other houses in Birr, one at 3 Eden Road and the other at 8, Highgate, Drumbane, failed to sell after generating no interest.
