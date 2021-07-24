Search our Archive

24/07/2021

Two Offaly houses sell for asking prices at online auction

Two Offaly houses sell for asking prices at online auction

Two Offaly houses sell for asking prices at online auction

Reporter:

Reporter

Two Offaly houses have sold for their asking prices at an online auction. 

21 Meadow Court, Daingean, a detached four-bedroom house sold for €150,000 after just one bid.

29 Canal Court, Tullamore also sold on the maiden bid meeting the estimate of €170,000. It is a semi-detached three bedroom bungalow.

Two other houses in Birr, one at 3 Eden Road and the other at 8, Highgate, Drumbane, failed to sell after generating no interest.

Offaly motorist in terrifying incident after car gets struck twice by lightning

Offaly put strongest foot forward for Christy Ring Cup semi-final

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie