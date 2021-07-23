Significant increase in new Covid cases across Offaly but hospitalisations remain low

The HSE has released its latest update detailing the number Covid-19 cases in each local electoral area in Offaly and it shows that new cases are increasing significantly right across the county but the number of patients with the virus in Tullamore Hospital remain low.

The latest case numbers are from July 6 to July 19.

According to the figures from the HSE, the Tullamore Area has seen a significant increase in new cases in the last week. There were 88 new cases in the last 14 days compared to 53 last week. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the area now stands at 301.8 cases per 100,000 which is above the national rate.

The number of new cases in the Edenderry Area has more than tripled in the last week. Figures from the HSE show that there were 47 new cases in the area in the last 14 days compared to 14 last week. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the Edenderry Area has shot up to 201.5 cases per 100,000

The number of new cases in the Birr Area have also more than tripled in the last week but it still remains the lowest in the county. In the last 14 days, there were 39 new cases in the area compared to just 11 last week. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the Birr Area has increased from 43.2 cases per 100,000 to 153.1 cases per 100,000.

However the number of people with the virus in Tullamore Hospital remains low. According to the latest figures from the HSE, there are just two patients with the virus.

The 14 Day Incidence Rate for Ireland from July 6 to July 19 was 245.8 cases per 100,000. Last week it stood at 150.8 cases per 100,000.