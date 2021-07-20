BREAKING: Gardai appeal for information on car possibly involved in burglaries in Offaly today
Gardai have issued an appeal for information on a car possibly involved in burglaries in Offaly today.
There were a number of house burglaries over recent hours in Tullamore, Daingean and Kildangan.
Gardai say a blue Audi was possibly involved and are urging people to report all suspicious activity in their area to 999 immediately.
Any information can be reported to the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 also.
