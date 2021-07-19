Over 1,000 new Covid-19 cases in Ireland today as number of patients with virus in Irish hospitals continues to increase

Over 1,000 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Ireland today as the number of patients with virus in Irish hospitals continues to increase.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1017* confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of 8am today, 101 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 20 are in ICU. A week ago there were just 60 patients in hospital with 16 in ICU

However, even though hospitalisations are creeping up, they are still very low compared to where they were in January and February.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “While we continue to enjoy the good weather, we are unfortunately also continuing to see a rise in incidence of disease across all key indicators. Our 14-day incidence is now the highest it’s been since 24 February at 231/100,000. Our five-day average is 1,159 cases per day, the highest it’s been since 2 February.

"If you are fully vaccinated, you can have confidence in your vaccine and enjoy socialising and meeting with other vaccinated people indoors, so long as you continue to follow the basic public health precautions.

"If you are waiting to be fully vaccinated, then it is best to continue to socialise outdoors. Events like barbecues, meeting in a park or going to the beach can be enjoyed safely once we do our best to minimise the risks of transmission – only meet in small groups, wash or sanitise your hands regularly, don’t share utensils and wear a face mask where appropriate. If you are meeting indoors, ensure that the room is well ventilated.

"If you have planned to attend a social event, and you experience symptoms of COVID-19, including symptoms of seasonal cold and flu such as headache, sore throat, runny nose; please stay at home, do not attend that event. This applies regardless of your vaccination status. Let your close contacts know how you feel, self-isolate and get tested. It can be tempting to defer getting a test but as soon as you experience symptoms, the best way to protect yourself and others is to arrange one straight away."