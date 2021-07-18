Search our Archive

18/07/2021

Steady final round sees Shane Lowry finish one shot outside the top ten at The Open

A steady final round saw defending champions Shane Lowry finish one shot outside the top ten at The Open.

Shane finished on six under for the tournament in a tie for 12th place. 

He started with five pars and finished with eight pars. In between those he had three birdies and two dropped shots for a one under par 69. It was another strong finish at a big tournament for the Offaly man this year. He finished fourth at the PGA Championship and eighth at The Players. He is in a very strong position to make this year's European Ryder Cup team. 

The Open was won by Colin Morikawa who shot a bogey free four under par final round to finish two shots ahead of Jordan Speith and hour ahead of John Rahm and Louis Oosthuizen.

