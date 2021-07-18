Steady final round sees Shane Lowry finish one shot outside the top ten at The Open
A steady final round saw defending champions Shane Lowry finish one shot outside the top ten at The Open.
Shane finished on six under for the tournament in a tie for 12th place.
He started with five pars and finished with eight pars. In between those he had three birdies and two dropped shots for a one under par 69. It was another strong finish at a big tournament for the Offaly man this year. He finished fourth at the PGA Championship and eighth at The Players. He is in a very strong position to make this year's European Ryder Cup team.
The Open was won by Colin Morikawa who shot a bogey free four under par final round to finish two shots ahead of Jordan Speith and hour ahead of John Rahm and Louis Oosthuizen.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.